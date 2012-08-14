Agent Garbo: The Brilliant, Eccentric Secret Agent Who Tricked Hitler & Saved D-Day (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Stephan Talty

Garbo was the code name for a World War II Spanish double agent who spied for the Nazis while actually helping the British. Journalist Stephan Talty isn't the first to write about the operative whose greatest accomplishment was to mislead Germany about the Allies' D-Day invasion plans. The story is colorful enough for a Hollywood movie (calling Antonio Banderas?) or even an HBO series. Yet the problem with <em>Agent Garbo</em> as history is that much of what anyone knows about Juan Pujol aka Garbo is traceable to the agent himselfan imaginative man who wore his identity like a well-tailored suit of clothes. <br /> <p> </p>