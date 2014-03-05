Aimée Leduc Returns

It is the summer of 1998 and Aimée Leduc has escaped to Paris for a little rest and relaxation, but before she can help it, she finds herself investigating a mysterious string of serial rapes involving teenage girls that are occurring in the Pigalle neighborhood of Paris.

Aimée Leduc, the star of 14 of Cara Black’s mysteries, returns this month in a new thriller, Murder in Pigalle . In Black’s latest installment in the Private Investigator Aimée Leduc series, the streets of Paris come alive once again as Aimée hunts for 14-year-old Zazie, the daughter of the owner of her favorite French café, who has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

This suspenseful story, inspired by true events, places Aimée at the center of a terrifying tale as she tracks a violent attacker. Even though she’s five months pregnant and on holiday, Aimée quickly takes the case when Zazie’s desperate parents approach her for help. It seems that the police see the case as a runaway incident, but Aimée—and Zazie’s family—don’t believe that story at all. It soon appears that Aimée’s attempts to live a simple, quiet life in Paris will not go as planned this summer.

Black’s previous book , Murder Below Montparnasse, was nominated for the Calamari Award. Join her for an evening of intrigue and suspense on Wednesday, March 12. Black will appear at Mystery One Bookstore (2109 N. Prospect Ave.) at 5 p.m. and also give a reading at 7 p.m. at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.).