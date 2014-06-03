Ain’t It Time We Said Goodbye: The Rolling Stones on the Road to Exile (Da Capo Press), by Robert Greenfield

×

Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by the Stones in early 1971, in between Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street . Actually, the tale doesn’t end there. A good chunk of the book is an enjoyable coda, chronicling the band’s subsequent tax exile to the south of France, and Greenfield ultimately joins the band on their 1972 American tour, covering it for Rolling Stone . Yet the paper yanked him off the assignment and, of all people, Truman Capote filled his shoes.