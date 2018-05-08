Ali on Ali: Why He Said What He Said When He Said It (Workman), by Hana Ali

Muhammad Ali’s daughter Hana is working on a biography of her father. Meanwhile comes this illustrated collection of the boxer’s quotes, annotated by Hana. Ali: “Some people have special resources inside, and when God blesses you to have more than others you have a responsibility to use it right.” Hana explains that whether at home or the mosque, he stressed the importance of having a purpose. He was as fast with a rhyme—and his assertions of greatness—as he was with his fists. “If I were a garbage man I’d be the world’s greatest garbage man!” he told a reporter. Ali on Ali is often funny. Hana describes her father’s first documented quote, age 12: “If I find the kid who stole my bike, I’ll whup him.”

