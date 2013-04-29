×

Twisted , a new book by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey, is the sequel to his 2011 release The Twist . Both stories center around the young journalist Travon Brown and his struggle to make sense of an urban world filled with violence, heartbreak and death. After the murder of his surrogate father, Travon must decide if he will defy the allure of the streets or succumb to retaliation. At the same time, he must figure out whether to end a forbidden affair of the heart or begin a relationship with the mother of his child.

Author James E. Causey is an editorial writer and columnist who received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University. In 2011, he received a Headliner Award for editorial writing. Causey will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading and book signing on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m.