American Indians in Milwaukee (Arcadia), by Antonio J. Doxtator and Renee J. Zakhar

Milwaukee is an Algonquin word, and American Indians lived at the junction of the rivers and the great lake long before Father Marquette made his way to these shores. The latest in the “Images of America” series, American Indians in Milwaukee begins with the city's founder, Solomon Juneau, marrying a native woman whose family already had long ties to the French traders who roamed the Great Lakes region, and continues through the formation of the Indian Summer festival and other recent developments. As the authors point out, Indians were removed from the Milwaukee area in the 1830s and had little presence in the city until the 1930s. Since then they have produced a profusion of festivals, powwows, community groups and schools, all of them amply documented by many pages of photographs.