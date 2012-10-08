My American Revolution: Crossing the Delaware and I-78 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Robert Sullivan

A native New Yorker, Robert Sullivan was inspired to write My American Revolution while gazing from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. In between Bunker Hill and Yorktown, he decided, was the original Middle America, where most of the battles were fought during the Revolutionary War. Roaming New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the Big Apple and upstate New York, Sullivan searches for traces of this formative conflict amid the strip malls, high-rises and waste dumps. He declaims his findings in poetic prose that makes the journey worthwhile, even if you’re not a Revolutionary War re-enactor looking for a new battlefield.