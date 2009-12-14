Andy Warhol (Yale University Press), by Arthur C. Danto

×

Arthur Danto, art criticfor The Nation, calls Warhol “the artist of the second half of thetwentieth century”an artist for people who knew very little about art.Probably because he had been a successful commercial artist and understood howto manipulate images for maximum appeal, he became the superstar of ’60s PopArtperhaps the last visual artist to reach the summit of celebrity. Danto’scompact book isn’t a biography of the man but an astute analysis of his lifeand art, which depicted the surfaces and repetitions of modern life. Warholevaded ideology and metaphysics, embracing the public even as he forcedintellectuals to rethink the meaning of aesthetics.