Anna Lappé Talks ‘Diet for a Hot Planet’

Diets and climate change, seemingly disparate topics, have both been the subject of social fodder and the focus of ever-increasing media commentary. Only now, as we settle into the second decade of the 21st century, are we beginning to understand the connections between our diets and the degradation of the Earth. One of the most respected voices on the relationship between our sources of food and the environment, Anna Lappé, is the author of a new book, Diet for a Hot Planet.

Lappé will also appear as the keynote speaker at the upcoming family-friendly fest “Nourishing Community, Creating Sustainability,” a two-day gathering that will bring together Milwaukeeans who are concerned about the burgeoning climate crisis and the ecological and social consequences of food choices. The festival, hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church West in Brookfield, will begin on Friday, Oct. 1, with Lappé as a guest at a dinner that will nourish your mind as well as your palate. On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the event expands to include workshops and educational sessions on environmental justice. Lappé’s 3:15 p.m. feature presentation will focus on the correlation between food politics and global environs.

Lappé is a best-selling author whose works have broken new ground in the area of sustainable food advocacy. She has been featured in TheNew York Times and Food & Wine, among numerous other publications. Lappé, who also hosts MSN’s “Practical Guide to Healthy Living,” is a highly sought-after public speaker.

“Nourishing Community, Creating Sustainability” is a weekend festival that is open to the public for an admission fee of $10 (the Friday dinner with Lappé costs $75). More information about this event and specific workshops can be found at uucw.org.