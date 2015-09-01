Another ‘Dirty Job’ for a Beta Male

A hilarious, rousing sequel to the 2006 bestseller A Dirty Job , Christopher Moore’s new novel features the strange and tumultuous adventures of “Beta Male” Charlie Asher, a once ordinary nice guy who has unwittingly transformed into a death merchant. When we first met him, Asher was working at a thrift shop and awaiting the birth of his first child. In Secondhand Souls , Moore has crafted a fast-paced, irreverent installment involving a foul-mouthed kid (who also happens to be Charlie’s 7-year-old daughter), a Buddhist nun and the Emperor of San Francisco, among others. Their mission: uncover the puzzling mystery behind the soul stealing that is plaguing the City by the Bay. Charlie’s soul itself is stuck in a miniature meat puppet, leaving him little leverage to balance the forces of good and evil, while his macabre crew—including zany characters with names like Minty Fresh and Lemon—delight in otherworldly fun. Picking up a year after the conclusion of A Dirty Job , this snarky tale is filled with extraordinarily original plotlines and freaky surprises.

Moore is the author of 15 novels, including the bestsellers Lamb: the Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal , A Dirty Job and You Suck: A Love Story. A graduate of Ohio State University, Christopher Moore is Midwestern born and raised but currently resides in San Francisco. Moore is also a graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara. Moore will speak at a ticketed Boswell Book Co. event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Tickets, which are on sale for $29, include an autographed hardcover of Secondhand Souls.

Book Happening:

Ellen Bravo

7 p.m., Sept. 3

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Milwaukee writer and award-winning author of three nonfiction books Ellen Bravo now presents her debut novel. Again and Again tells the searing, powerful story of Deborah Borenstein, a middle-aged feminist who, 30 years earlier, was raped by a man now running for the U.S. Senate. As Deborah struggles to decide whether to reveal her painful secret, the book deftly alternates perspectives between a young college-aged Deborah and her present persona as a leading women’s rights advocate. In Again and Again , Bravo has woven together a compelling story filled with real characters and heart-wrenching conflicts.