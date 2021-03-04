Another End of the World is Possible (Polity Press), by Pablo Servigne, Raphael Stevens and Gauthier Chapelle

The trio of French authors have come to the terminus on a train of thought some of us are riding: civilization as we know it is doomed. The authors aren’t survivalists but metaphysicians, imagining a different society that could emerge from the rubble of such climate catastrophes as rising sea levels, severe storms and wild fires—not the mention the rapid spread of new diseases. Stockpiling canned goods and ammo isn’t the solution, they argue; instead, they urge a turn toward altruism and mutual support, ecological consciousness and a rediscovery of the common good. Another End calls for a shift from having “power over” to having “power with.” It’s a wonderful vision but one vulnerable to the inevitability of human malice.