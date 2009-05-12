An Anthology of Graphic Fiction, Cartoons & True Stories, Vol. 2 (Yale University Press), ed. by Ivan Brunetti

The scope of Ivan Brunetti's second anthology of contemporary cartooning from North America will astonish anyone whose idea of comics is confined to the DC Universe. Sure, some of the work collected in this handsomely assembled book spoofs the familiar cast of superheroes; however, most comes from entirely different worlds. The editor, a University of Chicago/comic book artist, chose from familiar names (Robert Crumb, Art Spiegelman) and rising talent according to his own catholic tastes. Subject matter is broad and styles range from pen-and-ink sketches to luridly baroque, from retro Sunday funnies to playful Hieronymus Bosch.