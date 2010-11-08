Apathy for the Devil: A 70s Memoir (Da Capo), by Nick Kent

Rock critics once wielded enormous power over pop culture and, especially in the United Kingdom and among American Anglophiles, Nick Kent was among the most influential. His memoir of that golden age insists that the lode included much fool’s gold as well as deadly plutonium. Kent traveled with Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones and wasbrieflya member of the Sex Pistols. He also spent much of the decade as a junkie, hooked on the romance of heroin. Apathy for the Devil is a compelling page-turner and revealing look at the origins of heavy metal, space rock, glitter and punk.