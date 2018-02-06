Aristocrats and Archaeologists: An Edwardian Journey on the Nile (American University in Cairo Press), by Toby Wilkinson and Julian Pratt

The title gives the impression that it will be a full account of the aristocratic amateurs who often pioneered archaeology—as opposed to tomb raiding—in Egypt. Instead, the slender volume has a narrower focus: a set of letters written by a young physician traveling in Egypt with a British statesman in 1907-1908. Aristocrats and Archaeologists is compiled and introduced by British Egyptologist Toby Wilkinson and Julian Platt, a descendent of the letter writer, Ferdinand Platt. Those epistles reveal a man who was no mere tourist but a knowledgeable traveler with “a keen appreciation of ancient Egyptian art,” insights into the culture of early 20th-century Egypt and of his own countrymen.

