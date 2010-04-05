The Art of Jaime Hernandez: The Secrets of Life and Death (Abrams), by Todd Hignite

×

Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 bybrothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comicsand pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieuwere unlike anything seen before then, grounded in the classic style ofAmerican cartooning but with a novelist’s sensibility for the dimensions ofhuman experience. The Art of JaimeHernandez is an intelligent exposition of the work of the most prominentamong the Mexican-American brother trio, profusely illustrated with drawingsfrom all phases of his life. Hernandez finds beauty and meaning in unexpectedcorners of reality, without imprisoning his characters inside the dogma ofrealism. Breaking with traditional cartoon storytelling, he has allowed hisprotagonists to age with him as carefree youth gives way to the uncertainty ofgrowing old.