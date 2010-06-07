Art in Time: Unknown Comic Book Adventures, 1940-1980 (Abrams), ed. by Dan Nadel

×

Dan Nadel has assembled an anthology consisting offorgotten comic books from artists who became better known for other work inthe field, including H.G. Peter (Wonder Woman) and Harry Lucey (Archie). All ofthe stories he gathered for Art in Timetrade in adventure, whether with crime, sci-fi or superheroes. Some of the morepuerile, pulpy efforts reproduced in this handsome coffee-table book fall shortof Nadel’s enthusiastic prospectus, but he does offer several fascinatingdiscoveries. Especially good is Sharon Rudahl’s black-and-white book, The Adventures ofCrystal Night (1980), which Nadel accurately describes as a “storyof class stratification, rebellion and identity in a far-flung Jewish future.”

