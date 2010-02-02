Artavina Gallery Hosts ‘Unsung Love Songs’

×

Poetry issynonymous with affairs of the heart; ergo, an evening of fine wine, gourmetchocolate and poetry sounds like a perfect way to show your love thisValentine’s season. This year Cupid has sent his arrow to thein Waukesha, where romance will take flight inthe form of local author Cristina Norcross and her third book, Unsung Love Songs. This collectionhonors the daily acts of affection between lovers and highlights the humor andgentleness of true devotion. Norcross will read from Unsung Love Songs as part of a gallery event featuring live music,a poetry open mic, savory wine and a delicious chocolate tasting.

Norcross earned abachelor’s honors degree in English literature from the Universityof Ottawa and currently splits timebetween Wisconsin and New England. Norcross, who has had more than 50 short stories, poemsand articles published in multiple countries, is best known for her poetrycollections The Red Drum and Land & Sea.

If you and yourpartner are looking for a whimsical, imaginative way to commemorate St.Valentine’s Day, listen to Norcross’ UnsungLove Songs on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Artavina Gallery,located at 378 W. Main St.in Waukesha. Inthe spirit of the holiday, attendants are asked to donate to the American HeartAssociation (AHA). All proceeds from the sale of Norcross’ book at this eventwill be donated to the AHA.

Open Bookin Shorewood is scheduled to host a book signing and workshop on Sunday, Feb.7, as veteran career coaches Kathy Bornheimer and Jeffrey R. Percival visit thestore to discuss their job search guide, WorkMakes Me Sick: Prescribe Something Quick.

Bornheimer and Percivalare both local business people whose vast experience in recruitment andemployee improvement strategies led to their collaboration on this easy-to-useguide. Bornheimer and Percival will appear at Open Book on Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m.to share tips from Work Makes me Sick.