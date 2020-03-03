Author Asks ‘How to Un-Trump the White House?’

The verb untrumping refers to any active attempt to reverse the policies of Donald Trump’s presidency. The opposite of untrumping, of course, is trumping, defined in a new book as the political platform of racism and authoritarianism that gave rise to Trump and that defines the current state of the Republican Party. For former Barack Obama administration staffer Dan Pfeiffer, the surreality of the last few years has convinced him that there is nothing more important than beating Trump in 2020.

Pfeiffer, who authored the 2018 number one New York Times best-seller Yes We (Still) Can, is out with a smart, new political book that focuses on specific strategies that Democrats can use to defeat the sitting president in the upcoming election, as well as reverse the damage caused by this administration. Un-Trumping America: A Plan to Make America a Democracy Again is an important playbook that offers bold solutions to our fractious political landscape by focusing on reforming the Supreme Court, eliminating the filibuster and doing away with the Electoral College. Heavily partisan in tone, Pfeiffer is a fervent critic of the current administration, lambasting policies ranging from gerrymandering to voter suppression, while also providing dozens of pages of suggestions on how concerned Americans can fight back.

Pfeiffer served as White House communications director (2009-2013) and senior advisor to the president (2013-2015). He will be in Milwaukee for a ticketed event at Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, March 9, where he will appear in conversation with WUWM’s Joy Powers.