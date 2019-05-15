Author-Chef Steven Raichlen on How to Barbecue, Braise, Smoke and Eat Brisket

The bestselling author of Project Smoke and How to Grill, TV host Steven Raichlen, grew up on brisket, kosher style. It was the sabbath meal of his childhood. When he went to Paris to study cooking—and when travel writing took him to Boston’s Chinatown, Miami’s Little Havana and even as far away as Saigon—Raichlen found new worlds of brisket he never imagined.

With his entertaining new book, The Brisket Chronicles, Raichlen reports on his many beef-eating discoveries and his experiments in whipping up unheard of condiments. Many of his recipes could feed an extended family at a holiday barbecue—his “Big Kahuna Barbecued Packer Brisket” serves 14 and takes as many hours to cook in the smoker. The condiments sound delicious and are applicable to other purposes than adding flavor to brisket. How about some chipotle molasses barbecue or a recipe for sauerkraut jazzed up with jalapeños and juniper berries?

Raichlen will be in Milwaukee on Monday, May 20, for a Boswell Book-sponsored dinner event at The Urbanite, 1840 N. Farwell Ave. The ticketed event is sold out, but please check at raichlenmke.bpt.me for availability.