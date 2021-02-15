Author Gives a Bird’s Eye View

× Expand Image via Boswell Books

Do you ever wonder what it’s like to be a bird—to have a view over towering landscapes, a voice that evokes poignant beauty through song, and a robust constitution that allows you to withstand winter winds with only twigs and feathers for protection? In renowned naturalist David Sibley’s latest book, What It’s Like to Be a Bird, the author-illustrator shows readers just how rich and complex a bird’s experience actually is as he explains what common North American backyard birds are doing and why. His research reveals, among other things, that to be called “bird-brained” is actually a compliment.

Sibley’s collection of short essays answers many common questions that birders and non-birders alike have long wondered, such as “Can birds smell?” or “How do I know if that’s the same bird that visited my feeder last year?” leading to a greater appreciation for the rich variety of birds that live among us. Covering over 200 common species and including over 300 new illustrations, the book’s captivating allure mirrors the beauty of the birds he documents through the use of cool facts (Did you know that a wild turkey, who has no teeth, can crush whole walnuts in its gizzard?) and detailed explanations of bird behavior, color and size.

Sibley is an ornithologist and author-illustrator of more than a dozen books about nature and birds. Sibley will discuss his latest guide, What It’s Like to Be a Bird, in a virtual event on February 23, hosted by Boswell Books and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. Sibley will appear in conversation with Charles Hagner, the State Director of Bird City Wisconsin.