Author Speaks on ‘Hiking the Ice Age Trail’ in Wisconsin

When the last Ice Age receded more than 12,000 years ago, the glaciers left behind unique landscapes of woods, hills and wetlands across the Midwest. Today, the Ice Age Trail, a thousand-plus mile footpath entirely in Wisconsin, serves as a rejuvenating way for hikers to discover the natural beauty that spans the Badger state. The volunteer-built trail, which began its construction in the 1950s and is not yet complete, is one of just 11 National Scenic Trails and sees more than 1 million visitors a year.

In a new book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society, author and runner Melanie McManus chronicles her personal journey exploring the entirety of the trail. Thousand Miler: Adventures Hiking the Ice Age Trail documents the challenges and rewards of thru-hiking this iconic state path. McManus, who set records in 2013 and 2015 for the fastest times on the Ice Age Trail, completed her supported hike in 36 days and 34 days, respectively. In her inspiring memoir, McManus documents her solo encounters in the wild and provides strategic advice for future thru-hikers. As she battles bugs, bears and blisters, McManus discovers the unique beauty, history and geology of Wisconsin as well as the redemptive powers of hiking and outdoor adventure.

McManus will detail her adventures and discuss her book Thousand Miler at Books and Co. on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Book Happening:

Secret Words

10 p.m., Mondays

Comet Café, 1947 N. Farwell Ave.

Comet Café has been an East Side favorite for decades. In addition to a full bar and vegan-friendly menu, they now offer budding authors a creative and competitive outlet with their weekly Monday night “Secret Words” writing series. Sponsored by Milwaukee’s Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, Secret Words is a thematic writing exercise that anyone can play once they learn that week’s secret word. At midnight, all entries are read aloud and voted on by a peer jury. Top vote-getting submissions are set to be published in a forthcoming anthology. The word is out—Secret Words begins every Monday at 10 p.m.