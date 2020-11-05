Bad Island (W.W. Norton), by Stanley Donwood

Having met Thom Yorke in art school, Stanley Donwood went on to design Radiohead’s album covers, winning a Grammy for Amnesiac. He’s also exhibited in galleries and has now released a picture book, Bad Island. Linocuts are his favored media and Bad Island is a set of striking linocuts in black and white, their sharp lines revealing the evolution of a particular landscape over countless millennia. Pictured are an erupting primeval volcano, dinosaurs drinking from a prehistoric pond, uncultivated forests, scenes of industry and war once humankind enters the picture book, ruins and rebirth. Their arrangement is a chronicle of pessimism about our species but optimism over the regenerative powers of nature.

