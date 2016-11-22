Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jim Walsh

Jim Walsh is a true believer: For him, rock ’n’ roll is more than music or culture and becomes religion. Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice , the Minnesota writer-musician is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes , and despite the title, not every essay is a concert review or band profile. Walsh loves musicians who invest their projects with a larger sense of meaning—the Bruce Springsteens, Bob Dylans and Bonos. And he has a true believer’s fervor when it comes to protecting the tenets of his faith from wannabes. He writes: “I believe everyone should stop saying ‘That rocks’ about things that absolutely do not rock.”