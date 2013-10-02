Barracuda in the Attic: A Memoir by the Latest Member of a Comedic Dynasty (Fantagraphics Books), by Kipp Friedman

×

Most children can’t recall seeing Norman Mailer’s teeth marks on their dad’s biceps, but most children didn’t grow up in families Groucho Marx would invite to dinner. Milwaukee’s Kipp Friedman grew up in New York during the ’60s and ’70s; his father, writer-humorist Bruce Jay Friedman, was part of a constellation of authors, directors, publishers and socialites, as well as famous cops and crooks. Kipp inherited his dad’s gift with the pen. His memoir, Barracuda in the Attic , is written in playful, bustling style as he recounts a childhood well spent amidst the hubbub of the world’s cultural capital. Storytelling was encouraged in the Friedman family, and Kipp mines his experiences for an endearing true story of coming of age.

Friedman will speak about Barracuda in the Attic at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.