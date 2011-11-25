Bay View (Arcadia Publishing), by Ron Winkler

Although Bay View has been part of Milwaukee since the 1880s, many Milwaukeeans still think it's a suburb. Until the opening of the Hoan Bridge, isolation reinforced the neighborhood's independent identity, a tradition embraced since the '90s by an influx of new residents and businesses. This delightful area is the subject of the latest in Arcadia Publishing's Images of America series. Author Ron Winkler of the Bay View Historical Society sketches the neighborhood's history, starting from the 19th century when a company town servicing the rolling mill (and site of the Bay View massacre) began nudging aside the area's farmers. The book's many photos show old farmhouses, puddlers' cottages and storefronts, many of them still standing after more than a century (albeit some of them covered now in aluminum siding).

Ron Winkler will sign copies from 1-6:30 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Bay View Historical Society's Brinton House, 2950 S. Superior St.