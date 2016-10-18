Becoming Andy Warhol (Abrams ComicArts), by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan

Andy Warhol was one among a multitude of talented young people who sought their fortune in New York, which, after World War II, became the cultural center of the world. Becoming Andy Warhol is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something moreâ€”the respect of being displayed in galleries and breaking into the realm of fine arts. “I don’t want to draw shoes anymore,” the authors have young Warhol say at the onset, and yet he became famous for recontextualizing Brillo boxes and soup cans. Becoming Andy Warhol is full of famous New York characters, including Jasper Johns, Philip Johnson and Leo Castelli.