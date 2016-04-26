Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living (Penguin Press), by Krista Tippett

Krista Tippett is a great listener. As host of NPR’s “On Being,” she has facilitated conversations with thinkers from a variety of spiritual and philosophical perspectives, never imposing herself but drawing out her guests.

With Becoming Wise , Tippett gives herself an opportunity to speak her mind—and does so with a soft-spoken breadth of understanding in keeping with the tone of her program.

As the title suggests, Becoming Wise is a thoughtful examination of what it means to be fully human and aware, open eyed in the face of “the darkness that is woven ineluctably into the light of life.”