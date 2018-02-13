Best of Enemies, A History of US and Middle East Relations: Part Three 1984-2013 (SelfMadeHero), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.

Best of Enemies is an eye-opening graphic history trilogy on the long, often contentious relations between the U.S. and the Middle East. The authors, French intellectuals-illustrators Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B., conclude the series by covering events leading into Desert Storm and ending with the inconclusive situation in post-Saddam Hussein Iraq. 1984-2013 casts a critical and not unfair eye on American policies and their many unexpected consequences. The black-and-white illustrations are powerful and packed with information that chronicles the recent past as a series of missteps on all sides.