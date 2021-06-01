Bestseller Maggie Shipstead Returns with ‘Great Circle’

In 1950, a feisty female aviator disappeared on the last leg of her fateful attempt to circumnavigate the globe. In modern times, a disgraced Hollywood starlet looks to redeem her reputation by recreating the role of this high-flying daredevil in a bio-epic film.

In bestselling author Maggie Shipstead’s third novel, Great Circle, the lives of these two strong female protagonists intersect in ways that so realistically reverberate over a hundred years of story that you feel they cannot possibly be fictional. Shipstead, a sophisticated writer known for her strong character-building, vivid imagery and lyrical prose, tells a historically rich and fully immersive tale of the impulsive flyer Marian Graves and flighty actress Hadley Baxter. As each woman navigates her own interesting life in two completely different eras, their stories overlap as they fight for self-determination, rebel against traditional gender norms and struggle to persevere in harsh, judgmental societies, ending with a poignant realization that disappearing and reemerging are never quite what they seem to be.

Shipstead, who is the author of the acclaimed novels Seating Arrangements and Astonish Me, is also a travel writer whose cross-country explorations deeply inform the details of her newest story. From Montana to Antarctica, wartime London to 21st century L.A., Great Circle is a culturally-rich adventure story filled with unforgettable characters. Great Circle was an instant New York Times bestseller and has been selected as a Today Show Book Club pick. Boswell Books and Books & Co. will welcome author Maggie Shipstead with a “Readings from Oconomowaukee” virtual event 2 p.m., June 8.