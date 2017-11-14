Bestselling 'Ladies' Detective Agency' Author at Boswell Book Co.

× Expand Photo Credit: Chris Watt

Precious Ramotswe, the esteemed proprietor of the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, is Botswana’s premier female private investigator (as well as the country’s first and only madam sleuth). Since 1998, Precious has also been the crime-solving heroine in author Alexander McCall Smith’s bestselling series of 17 novels. Told with wisdom and good humor, the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books follow Precious as she moves to the capital city of Gaborone, purchases an office for her new business, and begins solving cases in contemporary Africa that range from marital mysteries, wrongly accused suspects and mistaken identities. The series has been translated into more than 40 languages and has appeared on bestseller lists around the world. The newest title, The House of Unexpected Sisters, was published this November.

Smith is a British author who was born in Southern Rhodesia (present-day Zimbabwe) in 1948 and served as a medical law professor at universities in the U.K. before turning his hand to writing. In his illustrious career, he has written and contributed to more than100 books including children’s literature, short story collections, bestselling novels and academic papers. Recently recognized by the National Arts Club of America with a Medal of Honor for Achievement in Literature, Smith will be at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.