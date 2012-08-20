The Betrayal of the American Dream (PublicAffairs), by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele

Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of Brazil, India and China “offer them far more opportunities to get rich.” Of course, someday the lower class in those countries might demand better wages, but America's myopic business leaders think only of quarterly profit and lossnow that feckless Republican and Democratic politicians have helped them erect their scheme for a global economy. <em>The Betrayal of the American Dream</em> is an angry book, denouncing the lies of corporate America and the elected officials it keeps on a leash woven from money. The U.S. Supreme Court's <em>Citizens United</em> decision has thrown open the door to unlimited campaign spending, putting the price tag for democracy beyond the reach of most citizens. <br />