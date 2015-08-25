Biking Across America

When UW-La Crosse history professor James Longhurst first became a bike enthusiast, he had no idea that it would lead to the creation of a brand-new history of bike culture in the United States. In Bike Battles: A History of Sharing the American Road , long-time bike advocate Longhurst presents a fascinating study of our nation’s century-old bicycling history, from the early days of sharing the road with horses and pedestrians to today’s boom in creating communities that are more bike-friendly.

Tracing bicycle law and policy through an engaging and intelligent narrative, Longhurst explores the variety of ways that Americans have thought about cycling in popular culture. This fascinating perspective tackles the many ways that the government has shaped bike policy as well as the reasons behind why our society remains so resistant to embracing a cycle-centric environment. With a true passion for the topic, Longhurst presents a solid historical study of the many battles related to road ownership and the hurdles that remain in areas ranging from bike lanes, sustainability, public safety and more. An engaging trip through our nation’s history, Bike Battles offers advice for today’s bike advocates and sheds new light on both the tumultuous past and hopeful future of American cycling.

Longhurst received his Ph.D. in history and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University and currently serves as an associate professor at UW-La Crosse. He is also the author of the book Citizen Environmentalists . Longhurst will speak at Ben’s Cycle, 1018 W. Lincoln Ave. at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. This event is co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co.

Book Happening:

Jennifer Posh

7 p.m., Sept. 1

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Local Milwaukeeans know the lore of Miller Valley, the historic development of diverse Downtown neighborhoods and the premier haunts to visit for a great bite to eat or a fantastic micro brew, but not even the most dedicated urbanites are likely aware of the top 100 things you should do in Milwaukee before you die. Luckily for all of us—locals and visitors alike—Wisconsin-raised author Jennifer Posh has published a dynamic portrait of the Brew City centered on just that. Told by a dynamic young writer with a passion for our city, 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die features a wide range of things to do in the city that are fit for everyone, from young professionals to kids and young families.