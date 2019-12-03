Biographer Explores the Enthralling Life of Alice Adams

Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer by Carol Sklenicka

Carol Sklenicka is a writer who writes about writers. More precisely, the former Marquette University and MIAD faculty member is the author of a 2009 notable biography of the essayist and poet Raymond Carver, as well as a recently released comprehensive account of the life of short-story writer and novelist Alice Adams. The New York Times Book Review named Sklenicka’s debut publication, Raymond Carter: A Writer’s Life, one of the 10 best books of 2009 for its judicious and thorough account of Carter’s tumultuous life and writings. In Alice Adams: Portrait of a Writer, Sklenicka breathes new life into an esteemed American writer whose work spanned four decades and whose enthralling narratives captured the intimate lives of relatable female characters. With her thorough research and captivating details, Sklenicka has crafted an intimate portrait of this beloved writer’s life and her contributions to the literary canon.

Sklenicka will headline a free event at Boswell Book Co. on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., where she will engage in conversation with local author Martha Bergland. Bergland is the author of the novels A Farm Under a Lake and Idle Curiosity as well as a biography on Wisconsin naturalist Increase Lapham. The evening will also include a dramatic reading by Milwaukee-based actor Flora Coker, a core member of Milwaukee’s esteemed Theatre X.