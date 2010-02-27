The Black Princess

In PrincessNoire: The Tumultuous Reign of Nina Simone (Pantheon), biographer NadineCohodas details her subject’s life from its precarious lower middle classorigins in North Carolina through herexpatriate years in Franceand death in 2003. Exhaustingly researched through interviews and contemporarypress accounts of her idiosyncratic career, PrincessNoire follows the singer through a life filled with extraordinaryassociates (Langston Hughes, Lorraine Hansberry, James Baldwin), politicalmilitancy, angry tantrums and erratic behavior. By 1970 she was judged as adifficult woman by the music business; even if she had tried to play the game,it’s likely that her increasingly eclectic music would have gotten lost in amarketplace segregated into easily identifiable bins.
If PrincessNoire has a fault, it’s a problem endemic nowadays to writers of weightybiographies. Cohodas chronicles the growth of each tree in Simone’s life withsuch attention that she loses sight of the forest. But as a compendium of thefacts of a fascinating if flawed artist, PrincessNoire will be hard to top.