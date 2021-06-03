Black Star (Megascope/Abram Comic Arts), by Eric Anthony Glover and Arielle Jovellanos

Black Star opens like a Hollywood sci-fi thriller as a starship is buffeted by a meteor storm. And then begins the struggle between two survivors for a rescue shuttle built for one. The leading characters of this graphic novel are black and the book is published by Megascope, an imprint dedicated to speculative fiction by people of color. Eric Anthony Glover’s story makes interesting use of science fiction devices for flashback and the backstory. Arielle Jovellanos’ vivid drawings conjure up alien vistas.