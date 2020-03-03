'Blues Before Sunrise 2: Interviews From the Chicago Scene' (University of Illinois Press), by Steve Cushing

For 40 years as host of the syndicated “Blues Before Sunrise” radio program, Steve Cushing has interviewed Chicago’s blues performers. He probably interviewed every musician of note from the scene—and several more than twice. Blues Before Sunrise 2 is the second volume of interviews culled from the program’s library. It includes familiar names such as Sippie Wallace and Roosevelt Sykes, as well as a host of lesser-known names. They all have stories to tell, sometimes about other blues performers they have known or African American life in mid-century Chicago. Blues Before Sunrise 2 is also interesting for including a section on the Windy City’s black gospel acts.