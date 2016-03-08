Book Review: Climate Change for Beginners (For Beginners), by Dean Goodwin and Joe Lee

Even if science isn’t always an exact science, sometimes the weight of evidence is too much to ignore. Such is the case with global warming, an unmistakable climate trend over the past several decades.

Although it should be evident to a seventh grader that consumption of fossil fuel has a hand in the problem, the fossil fuel industry has worked overtime to sow doubt, giving GOP politicians talking points for denying reality.

Dean Goodwin’s primer (illustrated by Joe Lee) begins with a trenchant quote from Ronald Reagan (“Preservation of our environment is not a liberal or a conservative challenge, it’s common sense.”) before marshaling the facts (13 of the 15 warmest winters on record occurred since 2000) and reviewing the solutions (energy efficiency, renewable energy).