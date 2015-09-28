Book Review: Inside the High Life

× Expand Paul Bialas/ Kickstarter

In his previous books, Milwaukee photographer Paul Bialas produced engaging visual essays on the compounds that once housed Pabst and Schlitz breweries. Now, Bialas visits Miller Valley, a still-thriving hub in a global beverage conglomerate. A handsomely produced coffee table-size volume, Inside the High Life provides a visual tour of the sprawling MillerCoors facility as well as a history lesson.

Aside from a few vintage images, the photos are Bailas’—beautifully composed and lit scenes from an Industrial Age complex that continues to provide employment in Milwaukee while quenching the world’s thirst.

Bialas will sign copies of Inside the High Life at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 2 at the Miller Visitor Center.

