Book Review: Because We Say So by Noam Chomsky

During the Vietnam War, MIT linguistics professor Noam Chomsky decided to become involved in events outside the academy. Since then, he has critiqued the news media, both political parties and every president for their moral failures and thralldom to corporate interests. Because We Say So, a collection of essays written from 2011-2015, accuses the U.S. government of enabling the Israeli government’s worst impulses and condemns the American habit of consigning the victims of our foreign policy to “unpeople” status.

Even if you disagree, Chomsky’s writings can force us to examine our unexamined assumptions about the world.