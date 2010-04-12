Boswell Book Co. Hosts Pete Nelson, Joe Meno

×

Dysfunctional families and lovable down-and-out characters have inspiredmany best-selling novels, and two new works of fiction continue the traditionof these winning plotlines. Up-and-coming authors Pete Nelson and Joe Menodeliver keen observations on human nature and family dramatics in their books I Thought You Were Dead and The Great Perhaps, respectively.

In addition to being a novelist, Nelson is a nonfiction writer, magazinecontributor and songwriter/musician. In IThought You Were Dead, life is portrayed through a succession of unpleasantobstacles; however, despite the unfortunate string of bad luck facing maincharacter Paul Gustavson, the tale captures the pure joy that comes fromsomeone knowing you better than you know yourself. An outstanding originalnarrative, I Thought You Were Dead isboth touching and funny.

Meno’s fictional offering, TheGreat Perhaps, is a dynamic saga that follows a contemporary Americanhousehold. The Caspers are preoccupied with everything unimportant, yet theirindividual lives illustrate the connections between the ordinary and theastonishing. Previous to The GreatPerhaps, Meno published two short-story collections and four novels. Agraduate of Columbia College Chicago, Meno currently teaches creative writingat his alma mater.

Both Nelson and Meno will appear for a reading and book-signing at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, April 20,at 7 p.m.

Milwaukee is heralding its newest poet laureate, BrendaCardenas, for a two-year term spent promoting poetry across the city. Cardenas,who received this honorary position from the Milwaukee Public Library, will become the city’s sixth poetlaureate. Cardenaslends humor and compassion to her bilingual writings. Her latest full-lengthbook of prose, Boomerang, waspublished in November 2009. Cardenaswill be inducted as poet laureate in a ceremony on Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.at the Central Library.

Riddles often bring out the best in our imaginations, and Twiddlez, a fun and unique book ofriddles, does just that. The book includes 152 clever, challenging and tasteful“twisted riddles” written by Milwaukeenative Jerry E. Truchan. Trivia buffs and riddling hobbyists of all ages willfind pleasing wordplay in Twiddlez.Truchan is scheduled to appear at WatertownBooksellers on April 17.