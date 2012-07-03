Boswell Hosts Fuller for 'Cocktail Hour'

Selected by <em>The New York</em> <em>Times</em>' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” <em>Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness </em>is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the continent of Africa through the story of her mother, Nicola (or, Nicola Fuller of Central Africa, as she sometimes prefers to be known). In Fuller's first memoir, <em>Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight</em>, she chronicled the family's life in Rhodesiathe country now known as Zimbabwe. In <em>Cocktail Hour</em>, she returns to that country to more deeply explore her mother's exploits in Africa.<br /><br />Nicola Fuller is a larger-than-life personality, a beautiful and spirited woman who grew up in Kenya, attending fancy dress parties and flourishing in British-occupied Africa. Nicola Fuller and her husband were a glamorous couple, and East Africa lay before them with all the world's promise; however, their adventures in East Africa soon led them to an undertaking in Rhodesia that proved much more difficult. This epic tale of survival and madness, love and war, and passion and compassion is told about a mother through the eyes of her child.<br /><br />Alexandra Fuller was born in England and spent many of her early years with her family living all around Africa. Her first memoir was a <em>New York Times</em> Notable Book for 2002 and a finalist for <em>The Guardian</em>'s First Book Award. Fuller will appear at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on July 10 at 7 p.m.