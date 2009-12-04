Boswell Hosts ‘Master Cheesemakers of Wisconsin’

×

Even before embarkingupon the obligatory kindergarten trip to the farm, Wisconsin kids know that thestate is renowned for its cheese. From squeaky curds to fans sporting wedges ofcheddar on their heads, Wisconsin has been perfecting this artisan craft sincethe 1850s. In fact, the state produces 35% of the nation’s specialty cheesesand wheels from more than 600 varieties. Sure, other states in the union mayhave their Philly cheesesteak or their “happy cows,” but they can’t measure upto Wisconsin’s champion cheeses, which captured 27 of 77 gold medals at the2008 World Championship Cheese Contest.

James Norton and BeccaDilley decided to showcase the Dairy State’s eminent cheese-makers in theirphoto-laden narrative The MasterCheesemakers of Wisconsin, which exposes the praiseworthy talents andstories of 43 certified master craftsmen and engagingly captures the historicWisconsin trade of cheese-making.

Authors Dilley, afree-lance photographer, and Norton, an online food blogger, had to moveoutside of the Midwest before they truly appreciated the fact that Wisconsinfeasts on the country’s best cheeses. After returning to the region, theydecided to investigate and document the stories of the people who craft thestate’s gold-medal cheeses. Not surprisingly, this is a story of Wisconsin aswell as the cheese that made the state famous. Through photo images andbiographical accounts, The MasterCheesemakers of Wisconsin reveals the hard-working, humble cheese-makingresidents and the industry that established Wisconsin as the Dairy State.Norton and Dilley will discuss their book on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Boswell Book Co. This event isco-sponsored by Outpost Natural Foods and will include a complimentary cheesetasting.