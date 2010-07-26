×

The year is 2071.The country is America.For the past 20 years every U.S.citizen has been enmeshed in a classified government-sponsored cloning program,and today roughly 250 million clandestine human copies are secluded in atop-secret sector of the Midwest.

In The BradburyReport, Steven Polansky details a society wherein all civiliansretain an exact duplicate, mostly accessed for spare parts when an “original”becomes sick or injured. This fantasy fiction debut, similar to the likes of 1984 and Brave New World, is a provocative imagining of America’sfuture and an epic journey of one man (using the pseudonym “Ray Bradbury”) whofinds himself on the run with his clone and an ex-girlfriend.





The BradburyReport is a powerful work ofspeculative fiction that examines what it means to be human and explores one ofthe most pressing ethical dilemmas of our society. It’s a vision of the bestand worst of humanity, a story filled with terrible possibilities as well aslove, humanity and righteousness. Polansky earned a Ph.D. in English literaturefrom Princeton Universityand has taught at multiple U.S.colleges. Polansky, who lives in Wisconsin,will discuss The Bradbury Report at Boswell Book Co. onJuly 29 at 7 p.m.





In Running Dark, a riveting new thriller bybest-selling author Jamie Freveletti, Emma Caldridge is on mile 35 of a 50-milemarathon in South Africawhen a roadside bomb detonates on the course. Emma, a talented biochemist aswell as an accomplished marathon runner, suddenly finds herself at the centerof a conspiracy involving modern-day Somali pirates, chemical explosives andillicit drugs.





Running Darkfollows on the heels of Freveletti’s 2009 international bestseller, Running from the Devil, and providesanother intricate, engaging narrative of suspense and adventure. Freveletti,herself an elite ultra-marathon runner, was awarded Best First Novel in 2009 bythe International Thriller Writers for Runningfrom the Devil and has been nominated for a Barry Award for Best FirstNovel. Frevelleti will be speaking at Books& Company in Oconomowoc on July 31 at 1 p.m.