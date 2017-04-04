Brat Pack’s Andrew McCarthy Explores Teen Angst in ‘Just Fly Away’

Andrew McCarthy has achieved fame as a movie actor, Broadway star, television director and award-winning travel writer. As of 2017, he can also add debut novelist to that list.

McCarthy, who knows just a bit about teen angst and the emotional bruises that adolescents take as they struggle to come of age, now turns to literature to tap into the mind of a young teen whose normal life is unexpectedly disrupted after she discovers some life-changing family secrets.

McCarthy first gained celebrity as a Hollywood teen heart-throb who appeared in the classic Brat Pack movies St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty in Pink as well as cult films like Weekend at Bernie’s and Mannequin. With his boy-next-door good looks, McCarthy portrayed classic characters that represented a generation struggling against encroaching adulthood. In his debut novel , Just Fly Away , McCarthy uses wit and gentle seriousness to showcase a familiar coming-of-age drama focused on family, first love and grief.

In Just Fly Away , 15-year-old Lucy struggles to understand her father’s extramarital affair and the recent exposure of an 8-year-old half-brother living across town. Initially, this startling and heart-breaking betrayal knocks the normally plucky Lucy off balance, and to cope, she increasingly isolates herself from her apathetic friends, unconcerned siblings and once-close boyfriend until she makes a life-altering decision to uncover her family’s long-buried secrets and hidden past on her own. Just Fly Away is a tremendously thoughtful and heart-warming tale about the individual struggles of growing up and the intimate, often unspoken complexities behind our family secrets.

Andrew McCarthy will appear in a ticketed event at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.) at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10.