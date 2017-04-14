Your Breath in Art: Acting from Within (Everything Goes Media), by Beatrice Manley

“One day we discover that technique has become a natural response… and then our technique is who we are.” Beatrice Manley is writing about stage acting, but as with many aspects of her thespian manual, her advice is applicable to writing, music, sports and most any endeavor that involves mastery of a craft and developing the faith to leap beyond. Manley had a long career on stage before turning to teaching and coaching actors. Your Breath in Art summarizes her methods, and with its emphasis on mindfulness and authenticity, can eveb serve as a signpost to leading a fuller, more connected life.