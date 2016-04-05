Breathtaking, graceful prose of ‘H is for Hawk’

A goshawk is a raptor, a violent and powerful predator with short, broad wings and a long tail perfect for stalking prey in the forested regions it calls home. These ancient birds are fiercer and wilder than their hawk relatives. Goshawks, secretive birds who exhibit short bursts of amazingly fast flight, are known to be extremely difficult to train but that is exactly what Helen MacDonald aimed to do after the unexpected death of her father. A trained falconer from childhood, MacDonald chose a wild and murderous goshawk to help her through her grief.

She recounts her tantalizing and emotional journey in the bestselling book H is for Hawk. A poet by nature, MacDonald’s prose is breathtaking and graceful, enveloping readers in nature writing so beautiful that her words capture both the essence and depths of her emotions. H is for Hawk is a powerful memoir of loss and agony, while at the same time this genre-denying classic shares an uplifting portrait of both human and animal’s seemingly endless abilities for recovery and renewal.

H is for Hawk appeared on more than 25 Best Books of the Year Lists after its release in 2015. Most recently, MacDonald is the author of Shaler’s Fish, a lyrical book of poetry filled with widely divergent images and topics ranging from CNN to war. Boswell Book Co. and the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will welcome her to Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. This ticketed talk and book signing will also feature appearances by two of the Nature Center’s own hawks, Sky Walker and Nicco. More information and tickets for this special event can be found at schlitzaudubon.org.

Book Happening:

Ally Condie

6:30 p.m., Monday, April 11

West Allis Public Library

7421 W. National Ave.

Summerlost, a tender new middle-grade reader by international bestselling author Ally Condie, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story that explores the power of friendship and family. After young Cedar Lee’s father and brother tragically die in an accident, the remaining family members relocate for the summer to try to ease their individual sorrows. Enveloped in a new environment, Cedar meets charming new friends and engages in unexpected and mysterious adventures. Condie is the award-winning author of the Matched series. She will appear at the West Allis Public Library in an event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co.