A Brief History of Creation: Science and the Search for the Origin of Life

The origin and nature of life has been a vexing question in science since ancient Greece. As Bill Mesler and H. James Cleaves II conclude, “It is very difficult to say how close we are to understanding the answer.” And yet, our knowledge has multiplied dramatically and “the truth is often arrived at, or, at least, something closer to the truth.”

One assumes the ideas come from Cleaves, a fellow of Tokyo’s Earth-Science Institute, and the elegant prose from Mesler, an American journalist. With eloquence and understanding, the authors explore the path of science from the discovery of the microscopic world through the Darwinian revolution and the harnessing of DNA.