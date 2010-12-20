Brookfield Native on ‘Stuff Hipsters Hate’

Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hipsters Hate: A Field Guide to the Passionate Opinions of the Indifferent.

Many media publications have incorrectly dubbed hipsters a dying breed. While they may not be as ubiquitous as they once were, traipsing everywhere in their trucker hats and skinny jeans, their influence remains strong. Authors Brenna Ehrlich and Andrea Bartz tap into today's hipster psyche, focusing on the endless irritations (high heels and emoticons, for example) that vex these indie darlings. Ehrlich and Bartz have been tracking hipsters' anti-establishment ethos on their sarcastic blog “Stuff Hipsters Hate” (http://stuffhipstershate.tumblr.com) for nearly two years. This full-length book furthers their anthropological study with charts, essays and illustrations that break down hipster culture in a way that is both mocking and playful.

Ehrlich and Bartz are Brooklyn bloggers with roots in the Midwest. Both women are graduates of Northwestern University and rose to prominence with their blog “Stuff Hipsters Hate.” Bartz is a native of Brookfield, Wis., who currently works at Psychology Today magazine and previously served as an editor for SELFmagazine. Bartz will host a free reading and book signing for Stuff Hipsters Hate at the Elm Grove Library on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.