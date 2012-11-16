Bruce Springsteen FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Boss (Backbeat Books), by John D. Luerssen

The writing conforms to that old journalistic acronym ODTAA—“One Damn Thing After Another.” In other words, Bruce Springsteen FAQ is not something to be consumed for the pleasure of reading as much as its detailed chronicle of the Boss’ life and career. But as a compilation of facts, it will be hard to top. Beginning with his hard scrabble New Jersey childhood, his years as an oddball in high school and his earliest CYO bands, FAQ follows Springsteen through his recording contract and early triumphs through his current status as rock’s elder statesman and political conscience.