Busy Week of Events for Milwaukee Book Lovers

2010 marksthe 40th anniversary of Earth Day, and it remains as vital as ever before.Every day we confront new challenges posed by climate change and our addictionto fossil fuels. Fortunately, however, Earth Day celebrations continue to bloomeach spring and highlight ways we can improve our relationship with theenvironment.
Milwaukeehas hosted Earth Day poetry festivities since 1988 and this year the city againgives voice to those who articulate their environmental concerns throughpowerful lyrics and spoken word at the “Milwaukee Earth Poets and MusiciansPerformances”April 23-24. Amultitude of dynamic events will take place throughout the city this weekend,beginning on Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m. with an interactive poetry and musicalaffair for the entire family at the UrbanEcology Center. Featuring special guest Susan Firer, Milwaukee’s 2008-2010poet laureate, along with a mix of other poets and musical performers, the 23rdannual “Earth Poets and Musicians Performances” will help to ignite Milwaukee’spassion to save the Earth and renew the city’s commitment to our water, air andtrees. Festivities continue into Saturday; details about each event can befound online at http://milwaukeerenaissance.com/EarthPoetsAndMusicians.
RalphNader, himself a longtime advocate for clean air and water, will visit Milwaukee this week topromote his first novel, Only theSuper-Rich Can Save Us! Nader, a well-known American attorney, politicalactivist and past candidate for president of the United States, has long been aneffective crusader for the rights of consumers and the general public. Naderhas been exalted for lambasting the abuses of corporate power, so it should beno surprise that his fictional tale chronicles the unlikely collaboration of 15super-rich individuals who decide to work for the collective good of society.This weighty read is more than 700 pages long, driven by a plot that bringstogether a unique group of wealthy charactersincluding real-life figuresWarren Buffett and Yoko Onoto create a “people’s revolt of the rich.” By theend of the saga, a practical utopia has developed, third-party candidates aresuccessful, large corporations are accountable to citizens and America isreborn. Nader will bring his message of hope and societal rebirth to the Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall onSunday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m.
A localnovelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations ofItalian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is theauthor of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960sTuscany, the conclusion of his sweeping narrative “A Tuscan Trilogy.” Dino’s Story follows a young man who wasjust a child in the first novel. Akin to the previous two narratives, The Cielo: A Novel of Wartime Tuscanyand Sparrow’s Revenge: A Novel of PostwarTuscany, Dino’s Story intermixesinteresting plotlines, accurate historical details and compelling characters.Salsini is a veteran journalist who has taught writing at Marquette Universityfor many years and also served as a writer, editor and writing coach for the Milwaukee Journal. Salsini will bespeaking at Boswell Book Co. onTuesday, April 27, at 7 p.m.
